Brothers arrested for links to KZN taxi killings File photo: Pexels Durban - Two brothers suspected to have been working as professional killers were arrested at the weekend for a string of murders and attempted murders that they allegedly committed at the KwaMashu Hostel. The suspects, aged 34 and 38, were arrested in Gauteng where they had been hiding out after a national manhunt. A police source close to the investigation said the suspects were linked to a number of taxi-industry-related killings in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. KZN provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the 34 year-old suspect was arrested for illegal possession of ammunition, and was nabbed during a court appearance in Cleveland, Johannesburg. The second suspect was arrested at his hideout at Denver Hostel, Johannesburg.

“Police investigations revealed that the siblings are linked to a triple murder in Inanda which took place at Ngoqokazi in February this year,” said Naicker.

He said the pair were also sought for a shooting that took place on August 20 last year, in KwaMashu at the intersection of Ntombela and Musa roads.

A 26-year-old taxi driver, Sphelele Magwaza, died and his friend was seriously injured in the ambush.

A police source said the siblings were living at the KwaMashu Hostel where they were alleged to have gone on a killing spree.

“The suspects were allegedly involved in killings in the taxi industry.

“They do not own or run any taxis, so they might have been hired as hitmen,” said the source.

“It could be a scenario where they were hired by other people in the business, but that is, however, still to be investigated.

“Once we get all the proper information, we are going to link them to other cases.”

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, commended the detectives for arresting the men.

Jula said the police were focusing on repeat offenders and during their festive-season operations, they were going to ensure that wanted suspects were caught.

Both men were expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s court today.

