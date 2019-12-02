The suspects, aged 34 and 38, were arrested in Gauteng where they had been hiding out after a national manhunt.
A police source close to the investigation said the suspects were linked to a number of taxi-industry-related killings in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
KZN provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the 34 year-old suspect was arrested for illegal possession of ammunition, and was nabbed during a court appearance in Cleveland, Johannesburg.
The second suspect was arrested at his hideout at Denver Hostel, Johannesburg.