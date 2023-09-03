King Cetshwayo District Municipality mayor hands over eight water tankers to municipalities

Durban - King Cetshwayo District Municipality Mayor Thami Ntuli handed over eight water tankers on Saturday to local municipalities at a Water Imbizo at the King DiniZulu Sports Field in Umlalazi Municipality in Northern KwaZulu-Natal. Ntuli said the eight water tankers would be used as a short-term solution to supply water to communities while long-term interventions were being put into work.

”The (district) municipality has been working tirelessly in implementing several water projects in various water reservoirs to ensure safe and sufficient water supply by the first quarter of the year 2024.” Ntuli added that the local municipalities were each provided with two new water tankers whose functions and movements would be monitored through CCTV surveillance to ensure proper operation in supplying water to communities.

King Cetshwayo District Municipality Mayor Thami Ntuli handed over eight water tankers to local municipalities. Picture : Supplied by King Cetshwayo District Municipality. Ntuli thanked municipality workers who worked tirelessly to ensure that water supply improved despite numerous sabotage attempts. “I want to reassure members that these resources will assist in mitigating water challenges that are currently experienced in some wards.”