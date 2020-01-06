KwaZulu-Natal department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka shares a laugh with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini at a ceremony to welcome back initiates who had successfully undergone ukusoka (circumcision).

welcomed back 280 young men who had successfully undergone the practice of ukusoka (circumcision)

during an uLwaluko Homecoming Ceremony that was held in Kokstad in the Harry Gwala district municipality.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, also attended the event with other MECs; Nonhlanhla Khoza and Hlengiwe Mavimbela.

The ceremony celebrated their safe return from the six initiation traditional schools around the Greater Kokstad area.

In 2009, the king revived the tradition of ukusoka, which was backed by the KZN provincial government.

Since then more than a million men in the province have been circumcised.

“Since the inception of this programme which I revived, our province has not had a single incident where a young man has lost his life because of ukusoka,” said the king.

The king thanked the Indlondlo organising committee for the work they continued to do in ensuring that young men who were undergoing ukusoka in Greater Kokstad did so safely.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hlomuka echoed the king’s call for men to play their part in the fight against abuse of women and children.

“As the provincial government, we’re happy to see young men in Kokstad and surrounding areas undergoing the practice of traditional circumcision in safe and hygienic environments. We’re also happy to see that these men are being taught about the responsibility men have in building our communities,” said Hlomuka.

One of the initiates, Vuyolwethu Tubane, described the process as “a life-changing experience”.

“The ritual has been educational and has prepared us to be men who will play a meaningful role in our communities. At the mountain, we were taught what manhood is and the responsibility we have in fighting against social ills.”

The king further called for an end to gender-based violence.

