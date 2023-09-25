King Misuzulu to hold iLembe celebrations in Gauteng

Durban - Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will deliver the keynote address at iLembe celebrations in honour of King Shaka in Gauteng this coming weekend, the royal household confirmed on Monday. The move comes in the wake of the annual celebration, which was held in KwaDukuza, north of Durban, on Saturday, which was attended by thousands of people.

The event is held to honour the founding father of the Zulu kingdom, King Shaka kaSenzangakhona, also known as Ilembe. Saturday’s event was attended by the king and Members of the Executive Council (MECs), including Acting Premier Nomagugu Simelane. Royal household spokesperson Prince Simphiwe Zulu said the event in Gauteng was meant to accommodate a large contingent of Zulus who are unable to attend the festivities in KwaZulu-Natal owing to the distance and the travel costs.

“Yes, it is true that on 30 September, there will be an event to honour iLembe in Gauteng,” Prince Zulu confirmed. He added that the annual reed dance festival at eNyokeni Palace is one of the indicators that many people outside KZN identify themselves as Zulus and observed cultural practices. “When you note that the reed dance festival is attended to by no less than 3500 maidens coming from Gauteng it then gives you a snapshot of the number of people that identify themselves as Zulus in the province. This is why His Majesty has felt the need to accommodate them as well ” the spokesperson said.