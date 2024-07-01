King Misuzulu welcomes new cabinet

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has welcomed the announcement of the new cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa. In a statement through his traditional prime minister, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the king said the cabinet reflected stability, continuity and unity.

“His Majesty applauds all leaders who put aside their political differences to focus on the collective duty of taking the country forward through the Government of National Unity. His Majesty is confident that the outstanding matters relating to Amakhosi and land reform will be high on the agenda of the new Cabinet,” said Buthelezi in a statement. Ramaphosa who was re-elected for a second term after the ANC lost its outright majority, unveiled his new Cabinet on Sunday night, comprising the DA and various other political parties that signed on to be part of the Government of National Unity. Despite a last minute push by Julius Malema’s EFF to be part of the GNU - with a condition that it must not include the DA and Freedom Front Plus - Ramaphosa struck a deal with DA leader John Steenhuisen that will see the party lead six ministries.

The DA was also given six deputy ministries. Ramaphosa announced that the deputy president would be Paul Mashatile while the leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen was given the position of Minister of Agriculture. Ramaphosa said that the establishment of the GNU in its current form was unprecedented in the history of the country's democracy.