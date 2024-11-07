King Shaka statue to boost tourism in KZN

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has stated that the unveiling of the King Shaka statue can enrich the local community and attract visitors. In a recent statement, the party described the unveiling as long overdue.

The statue was unveiled on Thursday. Tammy Colley, the party’s Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) and spokesperson on Sports, Arts, and Culture, said the event highlights the province's rich cultural heritage and shared history. “The founder of the Zulu nation, King Shaka, played a crucial role in shaping KwaZulu-Natal’s identity, and this statue serves as a symbol of pride for our province,” she said.