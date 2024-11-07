King Shaka statue to boost tourism in KZN

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has stated that the unveiling of the King Shaka statue can enrich the local community and attract visitors.
In a recent statement, the party described the unveiling as long overdue.
The statue was unveiled on Thursday.
Tammy Colley, the party’s Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) and spokesperson on Sports, Arts, and Culture, said the event highlights the province's rich cultural heritage and shared history.
“The founder of the Zulu nation, King Shaka, played a crucial role in shaping KwaZulu-Natal’s identity, and this statue serves as a symbol of pride for our province,” she said.
She said the importance of shared culture and diversity in KwaZulu-Natal cannot be overstated; it is vital for fostering social cohesion and a shared identity. The province is home to multiple ethnic groups, each contributing to a vibrant tapestry of traditions, languages, and practices. Celebrating this diversity fosters unity and understanding among residents, enhancing social cohesion, which is essential for a harmonious society.
“In terms of cultural tourism, the statue can serve as a focal point for attracting visitors. By promoting cultural sites and experiences, KwaZulu-Natal can establish itself as a premier destination for history and heritage tourism,” Colley continued.
“This not only enriches the local economy through tourism revenue but also creates job opportunities in various sectors such as hospitality, guiding services, and handicrafts. Furthermore, initiatives that highlight the province’s cultural significance can inspire the development of community programs, allowing locals to actively engage with their heritage while benefiting economically,” she concluded.