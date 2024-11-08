King vows to protect ‘land of the Zulus’

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini said that he would do everything in his power to protect the land of the Zulus in what appeared to be a response to having to account to government officials on matters regarding the Ingonyama Trust. King Misuzulu, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Premier Thami Ntuli were the main speakers at an event to mark Thursday’s unveiling of the 12m statue of King Shaka kaSenzangakhona at the airport in Durban named after him.

In 2010 a R3.2 million sculpture of King Shaka surrounded by cattle was unveiled at the airport but the late King Goodwill Zwelithini demanded that it be removed and replaced as it did not reflect the warrior stature of his great-grandfather. The king said King Shaka and his generation had provided lessons on the fundamental importance of land to the Zulu nation. The Ingonyama Trust manages 2.8 million hectares of tribal land and the king is the sole trustee and chairperson.

Earlier this year, the king threatened to take the government to the International Court of Justice after accusing it of trying to curtail his power by weakening traditional leadership in a bid to defraud the Zulus of their land. Speaking on Thursday he said: “The king is nothing without the land, and the people are nothing without the land.” He said King Shaka had believed that the land is more than just soil.

“It is our home, the place where we are born and raised. Land is the source of our food, the pasture for our livestock, and the final resting place for the bones of our beloved ancestors. The R4.5 million statue is 12m tall. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers “It is with this profound understanding that I pledge today, before those who have passed, those who live, and those yet to be born, that I will protect our land. I vow that, for as long as I live, no one will take the Zulu land from us,” Misuzulu said.

He said by defending Zulu land, he is not only honouring his father, the late King Zwelithini but “also all the monarchs, Amakhosi, and warriors before me – your forebears, who protected this land in their time”. “Their legacy endures through our commitment, and it is our sacred duty to uphold it.” He said King Shaka had pioneered a unique system of government and governance, demonstrating a remarkable understanding of the land and its people.

“He knew each hill, every river and took a personal interest in the communities residing within his realm, understanding their leadership structures and traditions.” King Misuzulu said King Shaka had laid the foundation for a “unified nation, grounded in resilience, unity, and purpose”. Ramaphosa said King Shaka was a unifying force and the statue represents not just a great person, but a history and a value system and the aspirations of a people. “Since his reign began in the early 1800s, King Shaka used the military and political systems he established to bring his people together.

“He forged alliances, integrated rival clans and reformed social structures to unite amaZulu towards a common identity and a common purpose.” Ramaphosa said that building unity takes courage. “It takes principled leadership that puts the greater good above narrow self-interest.

“King Shaka gave wise counsel, but also took it. He put the interests of his people first,” Ramaphosa said. Ntuli described King Shaka as a visionary leader, saying his impact on the Zulu Kingdom and its collective history still resonate in the country. “King Shaka not only unified the Zulu nation but also laid the foundations of a community grounded in courage, unity, and purpose.

“This statue of King Shaka stands as a testament to our shared commitment to cultural heritage tourism, which aligns with the government’s grand vision for preserving and celebrating our shared history,” Ntuli said. He said the statue symbolises respect and gratitude for a leader who shaped history through innovation and strategic acumen. Meanwhile, police arrested a woman who forced her way through a security barrier while King Misuzulu and Ramaphosa were seated on stage. Metro police officers tried to restrain the woman before the president’s VIP protection unit intervened and she was arrested.