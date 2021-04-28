Kingsburgh West housing project beneficiaries receive title deeds

Nonhlanhla Hlatshwayo

DURBAN - EThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda recently handed over title deeds to 15 beneficiaries of the Kingsburgh West housing project.

The handover was done during a recent public engagement at uMnini Sports Ground, south of eThekwini.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said Kingsburgh West was identified as suitable land to relocate people from informal settlements.

“Kingsburgh West Phases 1 and 2 are the final phases of the Lovu Project that was originally started by the province in 1993, and is between the existing phases of Lovu and the suburb of Kingsburgh, south of Durban.

“There are 1 067 serviced sites and 1 034 houses completed and occupied. Out of these 1 034 houses, 400 completed sites in Kingsburgh West form part of the Lamontville Informal Settlements Upgrade and Housing Project, which is the Ministerial Special Project approved by the former MEC on July 3, 2007,” said Mayisela.

“The handover of the title deeds demonstrates that eThekwini Municipality is indeed delivering on its commitment to restoring the dignity of its people,” said Kaunda.

He warned the beneficiaries that they should not sell the houses.

