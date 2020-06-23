Kingsgate loses its attempt to delay Edcon rescue plan meeting

A Durban clothing firm was unsuccessful in its Pretoria High Court bid to postpone a meeting between Edcon and its creditors to vote on a business rescue plan for the retailer yesterday. Kingsgate Clothing and Clematis Trading brought an urgent application against business rescue practitioners Piers Marsden, Lance Schapiro and Edcon before the court seeking for the meeting to be postponed. Both firms are concurrent creditors of Edcon which owes the firms R23 million and R18.5m respectively. Under discussion at the meeting, which went ahead until late yesterday, was the business rescue plan that could see the retailer or some of its divisions being sold, as well as in increase in remuneration for the business rescue practitioners. The creditors had wanted the meeting to be postponed for a week until they had received financial documents and other information that they said they needed in order to apply their minds to the proposed plan. Kingsgate Clothing chief executive Yusuf Vahed said in court papers that creditors had been initially advised they would receive dividends of 50 cents in the rand but were “shocked” to later discover that in fact they would receive just 4 cents in the rand. He said this would amount to his firm receiving R960 000 of the R24m it was owed by Edcon.

Judge Selewe Mothle struck the matter off the roll, saying it was not urgent and that the creditors should attend the meeting and then approach the court to have the business rescue plan set aside if it was voted in after their concerns had been raised.

Judge Mothle did not make a costs order as he said both parties had been prejudiced enough in the matter.

Vahed said yesterday that the creditors would have to participate in the meeting following the failed application and if the plan was voted for adoption they would consider further legal action.

“Unfortunately, the court declined to grant urgent relief whereby the meetings would be postponed pending the furnishing of information and documents on the grounds that the applicants must raise their complaints at the meetings - which complaints the court suggested were not without merit,” Vahed said.

“The court was of the view that if the applicants did not obtain satisfaction at the meetings, it was open to them to approach the court again on an urgent basis.

“In the circumstances, the applicants, and the parties that they represent, will be constrained to now participate in the meetings,” he said.

Vahed said creditors would attend the meeting yesterday and ask for the information they needed, while seeking to postpone the meeting.

“If this motion is not carried, it will be left to be seen if there is a 75% approval of the increased remuneration rate sought by the practitioners and whether there is a 75% approval of the plan,” he said.

“If there is not a 75% vote, then the increased remuneration sought and/or the plan will not be approved and the practitioners will have to go back to the drawing board. Should there be a 75% vote in favour, applicants will have to consider bringing proceedings to set aside the outcome of the meetings,” Vahed said.

Edcon, Marsden and Schapiro had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.