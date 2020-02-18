Two men, who allegedly robbed a domestic worker in Umgeni Park on Tuesday morning, have been arrested. Picture: Marshall Security

Durban - Two men, who allegedly robbed a domestic worker in Umgeni Park on Tuesday morning, have been arrested. The pair were spotted driving along Kenneth Kaunda (old Northway) Road in Durban North just minutes after the robbery.

According to Marshall Security spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, the pair were travelling in a silver BMW and approached the woman while she was walking to work.

"Holding her up at knife-point the men robbed the woman of her belongings before fleeing in an unknown direction. A description of the vehicle was distributed to all Marshall Security vehicles and the suspects were spotted traveling on Kenneth Kaunda Road a short while later. The vehicle was brought to a stop at the intersection of Kenneth Kaunda and Swapo Roads where two suspects were apprehended," van Reenen said.

He said the men were found in possession of items confirmed to have been stolen from the lady in Peto Road earlier as well as various other items.