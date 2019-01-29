File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects behind an attack on a father and daughter who were cycling in the Durbanville area in Cape Town at the weekend. Three assailants armed with knives made off with their cellphones and money.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday at about 8am. The suspects fled when two vehicles stopped to assist the victims.

A local security company said: “Three men with knives appeared out of nowhere on the back road to Joostenbergvlakte (close to Fisantekraal) and robbed them of their cellphones.

“Luckily, a truck with farmers came to their rescue and scared off the men.”

The company said that at this time of year runners and cyclists were targeted by criminals as they were spending hours on the road training for major events happening in the next few months.

“There have been several attacks the past few weeks, not only in Durbanville and surrounds, but in Gordon’s Bay and Somerset West as well.”

The company advised runners and joggers not to make use of earphones.

- THE MERCURY