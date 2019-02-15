An unidentified man uses a bush knife to clear land that he has demarcated as his plot. Scores of people invaded land that is part of sought-after Palm Lake Estate in Umhlali, outside Ballito, that belongs to Indian property owners. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/ African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - KwaDukuza Municipality residents have been warned against falling for adverts posted on social networks purporting to be selling vacant land belonging to the municipality. “People are coming from all over the province. We have even seen adverts on Facebook that claim to be selling land under the municipality and that is not the case,” said municipal spokesperson Sipho Mkhize.

The municipality recently demolished several structures built illegally on its land near Sheffield, by individuals who claimed they paid R300 for plots.

It was reported recently that the police in KwaDukuza were looking at a possible link between the recent acts of land invasions and illegal sale of municipal land.

There were land grabs on vacant plots around Tinley Manor in May last year and 17 people were arrested when they burned grass and partitioned sections of land for themselves.

Last Sunday, Umhlali SAPS, the municipality and private security companies demolished about 50 shacks that had been built in Sheffield.

“We gave those who invaded land in Sheffield two notices to move. We do not enjoy demolishing structures, but what we encountered is arrogance of people telling us that they had bought the land, despite documented evidence that the land belonged to the municipality.

“We need to look at the profiles of the people who are doing this. They are coming from very far.

“How is it that someone can travel 100 kilometres from where they live to claim land and say they have nowhere to live?” questioned Mkhize.

He said building shacks, in what was a forest, was a security risk, as those people could be held responsible for any crime happening in and around that area.

Mkhize said the community should learn to be responsible.

“It’s not just about those adverts. People need to be responsible and check who is selling them that piece of land and where that land is sold.”

