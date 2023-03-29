KwaDukuza deputy mayor’s sudden death robbed community of ‘a true soldier who fell on his sword’

Durban – The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC in KwaZulu-Natal, Bongi Sithole-Moloi, said the department learned with shock of the sudden death of KwaDukuza Deputy Mayor, Thulani Ntuli. In a statement on Wednesday, Sithole-Moloi said the department was informed that Ntuli died today after performing his duties.

“Like a true soldier he fell on his sword and his death has robbed KwaDukuza communities of a selfless and courageous leader,” she said. KwaDukuza Mayor Lindile Nhaca said Ntuli, 49, reportedly collapsed outside the municipal premises on Wednesday morning after they had attended a municipal handover ceremony in Lindelani where he showed no signs of illness and distress. She said after his collapse, he was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead after several efforts to save his life.

Nhaca said Ntuli is amongst the longest-serving councillors in KwaDukuza with a remarkable track record. She said he joined the KwaDukuza Council in the year 2000, as Ward Councillor for three terms and PR Councillor for two terms. He has also served on the KwaDukuza oversight committees for Economic Development and Planning, and Finance. “His political career took off at a very prime age. He began his political activism at the age of 15 after joining uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) where he received advanced military combat training and political education in the MK led by General Gizenga Mpanza,”she said.

Nhaca said Ntuli will be remembered as a tireless leader of the people. “Losing a leader of such a great stature is a blow not only to his family, the leadership of the ANC or the council but to the entire community of KwaDukuza. He was a tried and tested leader with unparalleled experience in negotiating and wisdom which brought about hope at times of despair,”said the mayor. Nhaca said Ntuli leaves behind his unfinished lifework which “calls upon all of us to pick up the spear and continue the fight for a better future for our people.”

Sithole-Moloi said it is hard to come to terms with such a loss as the department was still expecting a lot from a leader of his calibre. “We join his family, colleagues in the council and the entire KwaDukuza Municipality to mourn the sudden departure of Cllr Ntuli,” she said. Ntuli worked extensively with communities in and around KwaDukuza, she said.

His commitment and respect in serving the people of that municipality would always be remembered in the local government sector, she said. “We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Ntuli family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May the soul of this humble servant of the people rest in peace,” said Sithole-Moloi.