KwaDukuza Municipality tables proposed tariff increases, draft budget public participation process to start on Thursday

Durban - The KwaDukuza Municipal Council has adopted the draft budget, which is now out for public participation. The public participation process is expected to commence on Thursday, April 6 and end on April 25.

During the mayor’s report last week, mayor Lindile Nhaca announced that the municipality had been granted an amount of R1.2 billion for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of infrastructure that was damaged by the April 2022 floods. However, Nhaca pointed out the grant funding had not been accounted for in the draft budget but would only be considered once the funds reflected in the municipal account. “The funds will be disbursed under the auspice of a task team that will work around the clock to ensure that it delivers quality project outputs on time. In addition, we will be undertaking oversight visits to all project sites on fourth-nightly bases.”

In terms of tariff increases, the draft budget proposes: – Property rates will increase by an average of 7%. – Refuse tariff will increase by an average of 10%. The increase in this component is informed by the Refuse Removal PPP contract.

– Electricity will increase by an average of 15%. This increase is subject to the NERSA guidelines and approval. Speaking on the proposed tariff increases, Nhaca said some municipalities had also proposed significant increases in their rates and tariffs, while KwaDukuza’s average rates and tariff increases, though high, are still lower than these municipalities. “Over the last two to three years, our tariff increases have been linked to inflation. It is a fact that some of our tariff increases have not only been below the rate of inflation, but those tariff increases were also lower than the cost escalations related to those services.