KwaDukuza Municipality working to restore power after prolonged power outages

Durban - The KwaDukuza Municipality is to restore power after prolonged power outages in many parts of the municipality yesterday. In a statement, the municipality’s spokesperson Sipho Mkhize offered his apologies to the communities of Salt Rock and surrounding areas for the prolonged power outages that were experienced since Wednesday.

Mkhize said this was a result of cable faults that were found on the 33kV cable linking the Shakaskraal Substation to the Sheffield Substation. The faults on the 33kV cable were located on Wednesday night. Mkhize explained that the protection system could not isolate or trip for only the faulted part of the network because of the damaged direct current system batteries that are used for network protection at the municipality’s Shakaskraal Substation. He said another issue was that the 33kV cables that supply the Sheffield Substation run through heavy bushes, and the locality of electric fences makes it very difficult to locate faults, including using the machines that were available to the municipality.