



THE KwaDukuza municipality is clamping down on the abuse of overtime pay that is threatening to impact on service delivery in the municipality.





The municipality said the “abuse” was so rife that six months into this financial year it had used around 60% of its overtime budget.





“It must be stated that for the current financial year council approved a budget of R47 026 129 for overtime. By the end of January the overtime cost stood at R28 887 524,” said municipal spokesperson Sipho Mkhize.





“It is clear that overtime is often used for purposes other than those it was intended for.





“We are facing a situation where an employee earning R10 000 is now taking home R60 000 because of overtime – that tells you something is not normal. If the situation continues like this, we will find ourselves forced to take money from other services to pay for overtime,” he said.





“The municipality has faced an enormous challenge ensuring that overtime is applied for and granted based on operational requirements, rather than being a means to supplement employees’ earnings.”





Mkhize said among the services to be cut to contain the overtime abuse was refuse collection on weekends.





He said businesses and blocks of flats situated within the KwaDukuza CBD would be affected, with refuse collection occurring strictly on week days.





He said while the municipality had provided the service in the past, it had not been billing for it.





In future, provision would be made for overtime regarding unanticipated circumstances that could not be avoided, said Mkhize.





IFP chief whip in the council, Dumisani Ndimande, said they were aware of overtime issues.

“At this stage we cannot say that it is being abused because there has been no finding to that effect,” he said.





DA caucus leader Sobram Singh said the issue was getting out of control.



