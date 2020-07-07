KwaDukuza to resume refuse removal today

Durban - Refuse removal will resume today in KwaDukuza Municipality following the disruption of services after seven employees tested positive for Covid-19. Areas that were affected include the CBD, Shakaville, Thembeni, Zamani, Soweto and Doringkop. Municipal spokesperson Sipho Mkhize said seven staff members in the various business units, including those providing essential services, had tested positive for Covid-19. “KwaDukuza Municipality has had to, among other things, temporarily suspend some services, including the main waste management service scheduled from July 6, to undertake the testing of all its employees, as well as to trace all other employees who might have come into contact with those employees while in the municipal precincts,” he said.

“KwaDukuza Municipality takes its function and responsibility for providing basic essential services to its residents seriously; we are adamant that we shall restore our services to normal and catch up on our scheduled as from June7, provided the results are favourable,” he said.

However, Mkhize warned residents that refuse collection services remained constrained because of the pandemic.

KwaDukuza Ward 24 councillor Vincent Mdluli said apart from municipal disruptions in refuse collection, residents were dumping their rubbish illegally and out of collection schedules.

Mdluli said an awareness campaign was needed to educate people.

He said the municipality was paying staff overtime to clear the illegally dumped garbage.

Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality confirmed that waste collection was proceeding as planned.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the municipality could not confirm any Covid-19 cases.

The Mercury