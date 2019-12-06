Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza confirmed this during the launch of a drug awareness campaign in the area this week.
Speaking at the launch at the KwaMashu Fan Park yesterday, Khoza said: “When we were creating a plan as the executive, we said that we need to have more focus on the townships. When schools close for holidays, children get excited and host parties and experiment with different substances.
“They often engage in unprotected sex that leads to unwanted pregnancies and diseases.”
In 2016, it was reported that at least three pupils died while 32 were taken to hospital after taking the dangerous drug called “Mercedes” during a “pens down” party in KwaMashu.