First Lady Zodwa Mchunu providing much-needed assistance to pupils. Picture: Supplied

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal's First Lady Zodwa Mchunu has welcomed the official opening of KwaMashu Family and Child Welfare Society (KFCWS) today. Mchunu paid tribute to Sibaya Community Trust and the chairman Vivian Reddy for this bold initiative.

“It is estimated that young people aged between 14 – 35 years constitute close to 38% of the total population of this province. The youth faces challenges such as broken families, unemployment, grinding poverty, HIV and AIDS including teenage pregnancy,” said Mchunu.

The non-profit organization took ownership of its brand new premises, built at a cost of R10-million by the Sibaya Community Trust.

The building houses offices including aftercare and learning wing with a library and computer room, a kitchen and canteen, as well as a large multipurpose hall.

Reddy handed over the building to the chairman of KFCWS, Mr R.V. Cele at the ceremony which was also attended by special guests and members of the community.

Mchunu said her husband KZN Premier Willies Mchunu has always stated that crime is fuelled by the nature of life that young people live in and by the nature of the environment within which they conduct their daily activities.

“I believe that this facility will strengthen families and help raise future leaders. We must all acknowledge the fact is that some of those who get involved in crime are people who never received any sense of love and warmth when they were brought up.

“They grew up in an environment where there is alcohol abuse, domestic violence and hatred,” she said.

Mchunu added that some young people who have turned into Amaphara[slang for drug addicts] were forced to make choices earlier on in life when they were actually very vulnerable.

“As a result, they are turning into alcohol, crime and drug trafficking. These are things that require our society to stand together,” she said.

Mchunu said there is a need for more facilities such as this across the province and in remote areas where the level of poverty is higher.

“We are calling upon more companies to use their emulate Sibaya Community Trust and initiate corporate social responsibility programmes,” she said.

