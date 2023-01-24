KwaZulu-Natal ANC tells municipalities to go to court if Eskom gets tariff hike

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday said it had instructed municipalities, under its control, to take on Eskom in court if the tariff hike of 18.65% comes into effect. The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved the tariff hike earlier this month.

Provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said that the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) unanimously rejected the tariff hikes that Nersa granted to Eskom for the next two financial years. An increase of 12.74% was approved for the 2023/24 financial year. Mtolo said such increases could not be enforced given the negative economic conditions. He said rising electricity tariffs have heightened the public’s fears and anxiety and there were a number of forecasts that show rising food prices and that fuel prices are set to increase next week.

He added that confidence in the ANC-government elected by the people has been undermined. “We want the energy availability factor at all power stations to be above 75%. (Andre) De Ruyter and (Jan) Oberholzer have failed, rampant load shedding is crippling the country,” said Mtolo. “The government must speed up the approval for construction of new power plants. The President told the PEC that he has asked the Eskom board to put on hold the tariff hike and we support that call.

“If they are arrogant we will ask ANC municipalities in KZN, including those who are licence holders to take legal action against Nersa and Eskom to get a court to review and set aside this decision.” Mtolo said the PEC had also resolved to support the National Energy Crisis Committee, in pushing for emergency legislation. “This will speed up the approval for the construction of new power plants.

“This support is promised based on adherence to clear deadlines, transparency and accountability. “In addition, the PEC has discussed and agreed on the need to ensure energy security in KwaZulu-Natal. The ANC-led national and provincial government, using the available legislation, must support municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal to access and acquire alternative sources of energy for both households and industries,” Mtolo said. He said the ANC and ANC government will have consultation with stakeholders in the public and private sectors to ensure a collective approach and one energy plan to benefit the province.