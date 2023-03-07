KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health calls for calm as strike action disrupts service delivery in health-care facilities

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said it is experiencing ongoing disruptions to normal operations at some of its health facilities, mainly in the eThekwini, uThukela and uMgungundlovu districts. The department said the disruptions are as a result of a strike reportedly by members of the National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).

The department said the industrial action, which began on Monday, has resulted in the blockage of access to various hospitals by certain individuals. “This has hindered access to several facilities, as well as work stoppages, following the intimidation and removal of staff from their posts, as well as the burning of tyres.” It added that transporting patients to health-care facilities has also been affected.

“Emergency Medical Services in and around eThekwini, and at King Cetshwayo, have reported serious challenges with moving around and transporting patients to and from health-care facilities.” The department said on Monday in the uThukela District, Emmaus Hospital recorded challenges regarding food and laundry services, after workers were forced to leave their work stations. “Both areas had to be manned by only a few staff members, but hospital management devised alternative means to ensure provision of lunch and dinner for patients.”

The department reminded its employees that as health-care professionals, they are classified as essential services, which means they are legally prohibited from embarking on industrial action. “Contravention of this law could have dire circumstances on all involved individuals. Furthermore, those who took part in the illegal strike are reminded that the principle of ‘no work, no pay’ will apply.” It also cautioned all members of the public, as well as leaders and members of organised labour, against breaking the law.

“This includes the blocking of access routes and entrances to clinics and hospitals and all our institutions, as this could result in unnecessary and avoidable loss of lives and inconvenience to the different members of society.” The department welcomed police intervention during the strike. “The department would like to thank the SAPS and all relevant stakeholders for all the assistance that they rendered during the strike action. We will continue to closely monitor the situation on the ground, and implement our contingency plan where necessary.”

“The Mercury” reported on Monday that the Labour Court dismissed an appeal by Nehawu, interdicting a strike that had taken place at the Pinetown Magistrate’s court, the Department of Water and Public Works, both in Durban and at Ngwelezana Hospital in uMhlathuze. Nehawu had said that it had filed an application for leave to appeal the Labour Court ruling on Sunday. The report said the court granted the minister and Department of Public Service and Administration leave to execute the interdict, saying the strike would cause irreparable harm to the government and affect numerous public services including education, health, police, home affairs, social development and correctional services.