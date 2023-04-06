KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport to lead traffic enforcement operations over the Easter weekend

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport will be conducting law enforcement operations over the Easter weekend to ensure the safety of road users. KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, said there would be heightened law enforcement operations today on the N3.

“The monitoring of the N3 and N2 is part of the Easter long weekend safety plan, which was recently unveiled by the premier.” Hlomuka appealed to residents and visitors to behave responsibly and co-operate with law enforcement agencies. “There will be additional deployment from the National Traffic Police and new vehicles have been deployed. Our plan is to continue sustaining the reduction in both crashes and fatalities. We appeal to everyone to adhere to all laws and regulations to protect and save lives, both on the road and in communities.”

KZN Liquor Authority acting chief executive Bheki Mbanjwa said that they would be working with the Department of Transport on campaigns to encourage responsible drinking. “We know that there are going to be a lot of people travelling over this long weekend and we want to encourage those that are driving to make regular rest stops and drink lots of water. “If you are consuming alcohol, you should not be driving as we don’t want to see carnage on the roads. We normally see an increase in accidents over this period and we can’t allow this to happen.”

Mbanjwa said that people who would be drinking alcohol should do so responsibly. “We are advising people not only should they not drink and drive, they also should not be consuming alcohol when visiting beaches and swimming as this poses a major danger to themselves and other swimmers.” Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said that they were prepared to accommodate increased traffic volumes on the N3 Toll Route this Easter weekend.

“In anticipation of the influx of holidaymakers, satellite stations will be strategically located along the N3 Toll Route, as a base for law enforcement, road traffic management and emergency services for the duration of the Easter weekend. These temporary road safety and law enforcement satellite stations allow for a swift response to any emergencies that may arise along the route.” Dhoogra said that the traffic forecast indicated high traffic volumes of 2 500 vehicles per hour on the N3 Toll Route in a southbound direction (towards KZN) today from 3pm to 6pm and tomorrow from 9am till noon. “On Monday, return traffic is expected to peak at approximately 3 500 vehicles per hour northbound (towards Gauteng) between 12 noon and 6pm.”