KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC urges parents, pupils not to disrupt teaching and learning
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has urged parents and pupils to not disrupt teaching and learning when they are aggrieved over certain matters taking place at schools.
He was speaking at a meeting with parents at Grosvenor Girls’ High School on the Bluff after pupils protested against racism last week.
Mshengu said the disruptions to teaching would have a detrimental effect on pupils.
"We are going to have clear plans with the MEC for Community Safety to say we want anyone and any parent who is seen disrupting teaching and learning to be acted upon decisively, and that is the message we want to send to parents. Ultimately, these learners must cover the syllabus.
“It is these learners who will be sitting at the end of the year, and the more time they lose because of their parents, its a disadvantage to them, and as the Department of Education, we have a duty to protect these learners," said Mshengu.
The Mercury’s sister newspaper Daily News reported that Umlazi Comprehensive High School parents have closed down the school after 23 teachers, who were supposed to be placed in other schools because they were surplus, refused to go.
It said that since Monday, parents have locked the school gates and camped outside to block anyone from getting to school. Today scores of parents and teachers were waiting outside the gate, and the police had been called.