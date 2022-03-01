KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC urges parents, pupils not to disrupt teaching and learning

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has urged parents and pupils to not disrupt teaching and learning when they are aggrieved over certain matters taking place at schools. He was speaking at a meeting with parents at Grosvenor Girls’ High School on the Bluff after pupils protested against racism last week.

Mshengu said the disruptions to teaching would have a detrimental effect on pupils. "We are going to have clear plans with the MEC for Community Safety to say we want anyone and any parent who is seen disrupting teaching and learning to be acted upon decisively, and that is the message we want to send to parents. Ultimately, these learners must cover the syllabus. “It is these learners who will be sitting at the end of the year, and the more time they lose because of their parents, its a disadvantage to them, and as the Department of Education, we have a duty to protect these learners," said Mshengu.