KwaZulu-Natal parliamentarians encouraged by developments at Ithala

Durban – Members of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature say they are encouraged about the signs of stability at Ithala. The sentiment was expressed after the meeting between Ithala’s top leadership and Scopa members on Tuesday, which was aimed at determining the progress made by the entity towards becoming a fully fledged banking institution.

Ithala board chairperson Mpumzi Phuphuma told the committee that they worked hard at ensuring stability in the institution, and that included filling crucial vacant posts. He added that filling the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) had been difficult. “Next week two candidates will be undergoing an interview process for the position of CFO and we hope the best candidate will emerge,” said the chairperson, expressing optimism about the process.

Committee chairperson Maggie Govender said they were encouraged to learn that Ithala was filling crucial vacancies. “We are pleased to hear that interviews for the CFO will be undertaken next week because this is a very crucial position for the institution and the selection process should be thorough,” said the Scopa chairperson. She noted the role that the institution was set to play in providing access to banking services for poor people, adding that they would be monitoring progress at the institution.