Durban - Residents living in informal settlements should be included in the government’s infrastructure planning to curb the growing number of shack dwellers across KwaZulu-Natal. This is the approach local social science and urban development experts believe should be taken in a bid to deal with the rapid urbanisation that has resulted in sprawling informal settlements skirting many of the provinces’ major cities and towns.

According to Statistics SA’s General Household Survey, 6.7% of households in KwaZulu-Natal were living in informal dwellings last year. In eThekwini Municipality, 13% of households were living in informal dwellings, on a par with South Africa as a whole, which recorded that 13% were living in informal shelters.

Isandla Institute, Urban Land Project Office researcher Rebecca Matsie said people living in informal settlements faced an unresponsive government, as they were often not given a clear voice in planning and governance processes. Isandla Institute is an NPO which deals with research on informal settlements upgrading, urban governance, and local-level planning systems.

Matsie said residents needed to be recognised as diverse, able and innovative and should be included in government planning to decrease the number of informal settlements in the country.

She said this would require local government to provide residents with adequate housing, municipal services, improved health and safety, and social and economic inclusion. In informal settlements, residents have limited access to municipal services such as electricity, water, and sanitation and they lack infrastructures like roads, schools and health facilities.

“Local government should seek to form partnerships with informal settlement residents and other stakeholders and intermediaries so that residents are enabled towards a better quality of life.”

Matise said residents’ dwellings were also vulnerable to the threat of fire and flooding, due to the density and placement of shacks.

Over the past two months, more than 14 people have died in several shack fires in Durban alone.

More than 80 people died during the Durban Easter weekend floods in April, which cost the city an estimated R650 million to repair damaged

infrastructure.

Matise said most residents of informal settlements were people who had come from rural areas in search of work opportunities in the city. However, she said the informal dwellings were often makeshift and dangerous to live in.

“These environmental deprivations threaten the health and safety of residents. Numerous studies have found that informal settlements are also characterised by high unemployment, low incomes, and few economic opportunities,” she said.

University of KwaZulu-Natal School of Social Sciences Professor Sagie Narsiah said the government should do away with its top-down approach to urban planning because it did not seem to work. “People living in informal settlements need to be included in governance.

“We should not create an image that says people living there are only included during the election period but then after, they are forgotten,” he said.

Narsiah said there had been a balanced attempt to provide houses but the government had not been able to keep pace with demand.

“Another issue is that there is a silo approach where different departments tend to work in isolation from national level to provincial level.”

He said that in his research in the early 2000s, he found that informal settlements usually developed around townships and that due to an increase in family size, there was a need for more space.

“The dynamics have changed. The rate of unemployment is very high in the country and the province as well. Unemployment, increasing levels of inequality and poverty have all contributed to people now moving into informal settlements,” he said.

“In those areas, people don’t pay for rates but you will find there are people who build shacks and rent them out. People are desperate for accommodation and there is an issue of migration, normal population growth, rural-urban migration and also climate change,” he said.

Narsiah said the economy was in a crisis due to the lack of job opportunities and the country had to deal with a highly unequal society.

According to the World Bank’s South Africa Overview 2018 the country had a consumption expenditure Gini co-efficient of 0.63 in 2015.

“The levels of inequality are huge, we are among the five most unequal countries in the world. There is a need to address the issues of poverty,

inequality, and unemployment in the country. We need to move towards an inclusive city,” he said.

Narsiah added that people living in informal settlements did not live there by choice and the government should interact closely with them during planning processes.

The provincial chairperson of the shack dwellers movement Abahlali baseMjondolo, Mqapheli Bonono, said the government should invest in small towns and rural areas.

He said that this would enable people to be economically active in their home towns rather than seeking work in cities. Bonono added that corruption was hindering service delivery in informal settlements.

