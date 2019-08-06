An armoured cash van overturned at Nkandla yesterday, after it came under attack by an armed gang.

Durban - Security firm Fidelity Services Group says KwaZulu-Natal is a hot spot for cash heist incidents. Fidelity Services chief executive Wahl Bartmann said there had been “isolated spikes in vehicle attacks in the outlying areas” of KZN, North West, the Eastern Cape, and Mpumalanga.

In the latest incident yesterday, Fidelity said its vehicles travelling to a depot in Nkandla, came under attack by a gang of heavily armed men.

It appeared that the gang were operating in two groups.

The gang ambushed an armoured Fidelity vehicle, which was rammed, and rolled over after multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicle.

The armed suspects threatened the officers, who refused to leave the overturned vehicle.

“The gang then cut through the vehicle with a grinder, to access the vault within, and managed to make off with very limited cash.”

National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said a Mercedes Benz was used to ram one of the cash vans off the road, causing it to overturn.

A state-owned vehicle, which had been passing in the area, had also been hijacked and used during the robbery.

“Two firearms, cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash were taken. The suspects fled the scene using their getaway vehicles. Police are still looking for the suspects.” said Murudili.

Last Thursday, a Hibberdene, on the South Coast, a large gang of heavily armed men attacked a Fidelity Cash in transit (CIT) vehicle en route to fill an ATM.

A shoot-out ensued and one Fidelity officer was killed.

The perpetrators sped off during the shoot-out, without taking any cash or weapons, and five suspects were later arrested in connection with the incident.

Bartmann said: “Between January and June this year, there have been a total of 127 incidents nationally, with 32 injuries and one fatality.”

He said most of the national incidents had occurred in outlying areas and it appeared that syndicate groups were re-emerging and targeting more vulnerable areas.

Bartmann said that the company has invested a lot of time, money and research into developing and onboarding technological defence mechanisms, as well as in the training of its officers.

“We have successfully defended a number of the attacks but believe urgent attention is needed as we approach the second half of the year, a traditionally vulnerable time when CIT incidents increase as we get closer to the festive season.

“The majority of the incidents are vehicle bombings and these account for the biggest financial loss and they often lead to fatalities,” he said.

