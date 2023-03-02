KZN Agriculture MEC wants more youth in the agriculture sector

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Super Zuma, said the continued power outages caused by load shedding had contributed to farmers losing millions of rand, with food insecurity now becoming a real threat in the province. Zuma was speaking at his introductory media briefing at the Coastlands Hotel in uMhlanga yesterday.

The MEC said that due to continued power outages caused by load shedding, many farmers were losing millions of rand, with the knock-on effects being possible food shortages and food price escalations. “We welcome the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on measures to address load shedding during his State of Nation Address. Our Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, also highlighted the issue of load shedding and its impact on provincial economic growth last week in the State of the Province Address.” Zuma said the department was awaiting further guidance from the national minister concerning the relief that the sector would provide to farmers.

“However, in the meantime we will continue engaging with the farmers in KZN to explore solutions to deal with the problem,” he said. Zuma added that the department wanted to strengthen food security programmes in collaboration with other sector departments and stakeholders to promote increased access to food, especially by vulnerable groups in the community. Zuma stressed the importance of the youth and vulnerable groups in KZN being involved in the agricultural sector.

“We have got good programmes for the youth, some of them include training and workshops. We want agriculture to be fashionable,” Zuma said. He added that the department would host an agriculture indaba on Saturday in Mandeni, which would be attended by Dube-Ncube. “For this coming agriculture indaba we want to have celebrity guests, and we have invited some so that the youth can see that agriculture and farming are not for old people. When I was young my father used to say that wealth is in the soil, so I see now how wealthy the soil is. I am saying youth should focus and get involved in agriculture more, and we can try to eradicate poverty in our province,” he said.