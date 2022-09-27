KZN ANC backs Zweli Mkhize for president, Paul Mashatile for deputy

Durban - The ANC Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in KwaZulu-Natal announced on Tuesday that the province would nominate former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of party president and party treasurer Paul Mashatile as his deputy. Provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said a special PEC meeting was convened on Monday, dealing with preparations ahead of the December elective conference.

“The PEC has been mandated by branches throughout the province who are proposing to support Dr Mkhize for president and deputy Paul Mashatile, national chairperson is Stanley Mathabatha, Phumulo Masualle, former Eastern Cape provincial chairperson, as secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane as Deputy Secretary-General, while the Treasurer General will be a woman who is young and energetic.” Mtolo said the PEC remained encouraged with the manner in which branches and regions managed discussions. “The Festival of Ideas last week recognised that leaders of the movement are elected by branches. We reiterate the position that there has been deep reflection of the journey since Nasrec 2017.

“Leadership is central, and the outcomes are linked to a democratic process, which allowed ANC branches to discuss national leadership from the provinces. “These nominations are not cast in stone. We are not fixated and are open to persuasion and can be persuaded. This gives us a basis to start formal engagements with other provinces. We assure all ANC members in KZN that we will go to these engagements with an open mind and agree and accept what is best for the ANC,” Mtolo said. He called on all ANC members in the province to afford President Cyril Ramaphosa the dignity and respect he deserves as head of the movement, saying Ramaphosa was the president of the party.

As the race to the elective conference heats up, former president Jacob Zuma on Monday announced his eligibility to stand for the position of party chairperson, although he faces serious criminal charges emanating from the 1990s Arms Deal. Mkhize resigned as the health minister in August 2021 when he was implicated in the irregular awarding of contracts to Digital Vibes, which was linked to people who worked with him at the department, the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department and the ANC. Mashatile is serving as the acting secretary-general of the party due to the suspension of Ace Magashule.

