KZN ANC blames NPA for drawn-out Zandile Gumede prosecution

Durban - THE National Prosecuting Authority came under heavy fire from the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday over the delay in formulating charges against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused. The party questioned why there was still no court indictment spelling out charges against Gumede, a year-and-a-half since she was arrested by the Hawks, adding that the situation gave credence to the long-held narrative that state organs were being used to divide the ANC. Provincial ANC secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said it was for this lack of evidence that the Provincial Executive Committee had decided to support the Integrity Commission’s ruling to waive the suspension of Gumede from the legislature as well as those of the other two co-accused in the R430m solid waste tender case. They are eThekwini councillors Zoe Shabalala and Thembelihle De Lange. Asked for comment, NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema dismissed the ANC’s claims, saying that they were not involved in political party internal processes.

“(The NPA) submitted in court why there were delays and the explanation was found to be sensible. The matter as a result was postponed... for the finalisation of the forensic report and for the state to submit a full indictment,” Ngwema said.

Ntuli, however, said: “While comrades Thembelihle and Zoe were arrested on 11 December 2019, comrade Zandile was arrested more than a year ago, yet the state keeps postponing on the basis that more investigation needs to be done, hence no indictment has been served on them.”

“The PEC noted with deep concern the behaviour and conduct … wherein ANC leaders get arrested, kept in custody for as a long as a year without being properly charged and later be released unconditionally,” he said.

“This conduct of the Justice System, particularly the NPA, gives credence to the allegation that some state organs are being used or manipulated to advance a certain sectarian course. The arrest of people before a completion of an investigation undermines a cardinal legal philosophy that ‘Justice Delayed is Justice Denied’,” Ntuli said.

Ntuli said the commission had found neither any basis to suggest the trio were in breach of the ANC constitution nor was there anything presented by the state in court as an indictment clarifying the exact nature of charges before them.

“The Commission unanimously resolved that there is no information before it, which warrants a recommendation to the PEC for comrades Gumede, Shabalala and De Lange to be either recalled or suspended from their deployment as councillors and member of the Legislature or even to step aside pending the finalisation of criminal proceedings,” he said.

