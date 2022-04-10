KZN ANC confident eThekwini conference will be concluded

DURBAN - ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said on Sunday morning he was confident that office bearers would be elected at the eThekwini provincial conference despite the significant delays. This despite concerns from delegates that the conference would collapse over the failure to reach consensus on voting rights.

Saturday's programme had been delayed to such an extent that nominations for the office bearers had not taken place. To put matters into context, the Harry Gwala conference that had also been scheduled for Saturday had nominated and elected office bearers while eThekwini was still trying to resolve credentials. Delegates and regional leaders haggled over accreditation and inclusion of the eThekwini youth league and women’s league and the regional task team (RTT).

“The challenge is in terms of accreditation of the regional task team at this conference. Some were arguing that the RTT must have voting power because they have heard that in other regions in the country, particularly Mpumalanga, the regional task team had voting power. “Others argued that the Women’s League term in office had expired and because it had expired they could not participate in this conference. Ntombela said unfortunately those matters could not be resolved on Saturday, hence the delays.

He said provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala and provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli have been engaged with delegates to resolve the impasse so that the conference can elect office bearers and conclude on Sunday. The eThekwini region is the largest in the country. Former eThekwini mayor and corruption accused Zandile Gumede and eThekwini municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose are contesting for the chairperson position in the region. THE MERCURY