KZN ANC draws national government’s attention to its water management crisis, asks for more treatment plants and storage facilities

The ANC in KwaZulu-natal has called on the national government to increase bulk water supply and establish more water treatment plants and storage facilities across all municipalities in the province. In December, Umgeni Water reported that load shedding was affecting supply of drinking water to consumers within the uMgungundlovu, Msunduzi, iLembe, Ugu, Harry Gwala, King Cetshwayo and eThekwini municipalities who were unable to receive drinking water during and after load shedding.

However, the concerns around the distribution of water is not limited to load shedding, with the party’s provincial spokesperson Bheki Mtolo saying lack of infrastructure meant some areas were not serviced by some of the province’s major dams. “Senzo Mchunu (Minister for Water and Sanitation) will, during the upcoming ANC Lekgotla, make a detailed presentation on the sustained availability of water to communities around the following dams: Shongweni, Hazelmere, Pongolapoort and Jozini. “It is a well-known fact that for more than 41 years, Jozini Dam has been used to ferry water through villages of uMkhanyakude District to far away destinations without the surrounding communities benefiting.

He said work was being done to ensure that the water was delivered to residents i these communities. He said they were encouraging the formation of water associations which would consist of various stakeholders, including civil society and the business sector to ensure that all water users are part of decision-making processes regarding water management. “We are also aware that rural development and job creation are fundamentally linked to bulk water availability,” Mtolo said.