KZN ANC regions say party salary issues hampering nomination process

Durban - The ANC in the eThekwini region has encountered challenges that have delayed the holding of branch general meetings (BGMs). All BGMs at the weekend were cancelled and so far only eight out of 111 branches have sat. There are fears that the region, one of the biggest in the country, may not be able to meet the October 25 deadline to determine national elective conference leadership positions, with the blame being placed on industrial action by party staff and the need to upgrade scanner software.

The delays could have a knock-on effect on the party’s elective conference which is due to start on December 16. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal pronounced last week on its leadership preference, saying there was consensus behind backing Dr Zweli Mkhize for president, ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile for deputy, Stanley Mathabatha for national chairperson, Phumulo Masualle for secretary-general and Nomvula Mokonyane for deputy secretary-general. But Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who also announced that she would be running for president of the party, last week said many branches still had to meet and they would make the decision on the leadership debate.

Last week Mashatile, who is also acting secretary-general, said the deadline for branch nominations had been moved from October 2 to October 25 because some BGMs had not taken place because of load shedding, industrial action by ANC staff, a high percentage of newly elected branch secretaries not being familiar with the membership system and the need to upgrade scanner software. ANC eThekwini region spokesperson Mondli Mkhize has attributed the delays to ANC staff being unhappy over the non-payment of salaries. “The whole province is affected. Meetings that were meant to have taken place on Sunday were postponed because of the scanner problems. This is linked to the go-slow at head office (Luthuli House) because salaries are not being paid.”

Mkhize said it was unreasonable to expect staff who had not been paid to deal with the scanner issues, saying that the operations of the party had been affected. “People are demoralised and leadership needs to do better as a collective. “It is worrying that there are so many financial allegations associated with the leadership and staff are not being paid.This does not send a good message and we hope the head office will sort this out,” said Mkhize, adding that like any organisation, the ANC was reliant on its human capital to function efficiently.

