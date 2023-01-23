KZN ANC says social media being used to try to drive wedge between party leaders

Durban - ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the relationship between Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and party provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma was fine.
Mndebele was reacting after users on social media suggested the premier was sidelined at an event to honour the province’s top matriculants in Durban last week.
“There are those on social media who want to drive a wedge between them. They have referred to a certain image and used it out of context.”
Mndebele said eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and all MECs, including Duma who heads economic development, tourism and environmental affairs (Edtea), had been invited to the event.
“Duma was there in his capacity as MEC and not as chairperson. Someone took a picture which depicts the premier as being isolated … this was not the case.
“The mayor gave a welcome speech, Education MEC Mbali Frazer delivered a presentation, the premier gave an address and MEC Duma gave a vote of thanks. There was nothing out of order and the PEC (provincial executive committee) takes a dim view of those who are using propaganda to drive a wedge between party leaders.”
KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Mpumalanga are the three provinces where the ANC chairperson is not the premier.
Dube-Ncube took the reins as premier from Sihle Zikalala when he resigned last year and provincial chairperson Sboniso Duma was appointed as Edtea MEC.
ANC sources, however, say that the relationship “works”, especially with the provincial leadership having acknowledged that Duma needed to gain experience at governing at a provincial level before he could become the premier.
One source said that Duma’s role ahead of next year’s general elections would be crucial, especially if the party had to regain ground lost to the DA and the IFP during the last local government elections.
Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu said the situation in KZN was not a case of two centres of power.
“As long as they are from the same party and implement the same policy then two centres of power don’t arise.
“Duma must be applauded for not pushing to become premier when he was appointed chairperson. Dube-Ncube is working in her capacity as premier and Duma in his role as chairperson and there will be no conflict as long as they each stay in their lane,” he said.
Analyst, Professor Sipho Seepe, said the situation in KZN was unique.
“The provincial leadership said that Duma has not worked at a provincial government level and it makes sense that he moves in slowly and understands the functioning of government.
“The idea was not to create incapacity but it was always meant to be a temporary measure. Everywhere else the chairperson eventually becomes premier.”