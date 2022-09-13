KZN ANC to wait for branches to nominate leaders for December elective conference

Durban - ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have asked their counterparts from Mpumalanga province to give them more time to have a discussion on leadership selection before the December elective conference. The two biggest provinces of the ANC, KZN and Mpumalanga, met yesterday to discuss the road map to the party’s crucial conference.

On Friday, the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in Mpumalanga endorsed President Cyril Ramaphosa to retain his position as party president, and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola for the position of deputy president. The PEC issued a statement saying that the other names deliberated on would be discussed with other provinces. “The PEC extensively deliberated on the leadership issue and resolved to support: Cde President Cyril Ramaphosa for the second term as president of the ANC, and Cde Ronald Lamola for the position of deputy president of the ANC.”

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Zweli Mkhize are seen as presidential candidates in KZN, while there are also suggestions that the province would prefer former provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli to become secretary-general of the party. ANC insiders in KZN said yesterday’s meeting was a fruitful one, and such engagements would become more frequent in the run-up to the elective conference. “The Mpumalanga leadership essentially asked that KZN also endorse Ramaphosa and Lamola. They also asked for the province’s support for the secretary-general and deputy secretary positions at the conference. However, the response was that KZN would wait for a mandate from branches who have started the nominations process for NEC (National Executive Committee) candidates.”

These nominations are expected to end next month, and a follow-up meeting will take place between the two provinces. The KZN PEC asked for some time to apply their minds to the discussions and to follow the mandate of the branches. The discussion at the provincial headquarters of the ANC in Durban was described as a meeting that would form the catalyst for the different provinces to engage on who they preferred to campaign for president of the party, and other critical roles including the secretary-general position. ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said yesterday’s meeting was a private discussion, and that the partywould not be issuing a statement.

Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu said it was not surprising that the provinces were meeting. “In 2017 both provinces worked closely together until the last minute when David Mabuza (then-Mpumalanga premier) came up with the ‘unity vote’. When these two provinces meet then something big is looming. While the meeting will focus on discussions around leadership, the step-aside resolution is very much on the agenda,” said Mngomezulu. Another analyst, Zakhele Ndlovu, said KZN wanted to have someone representing the province in the top six of the party.

