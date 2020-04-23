KZN artists host online auction in a bid to feed the hungry during the lockdown

Durban - A Durban artist and project co-ordinator has started a fund-raising initiative in which visual artists are donating their work to be auctioned online with the funds to be used to assist the needy. #LockDownOnline with Ninja X is a concept created by Thobeka Dlomo. She said it was aimed at helping South Africans during this global crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “With these online auctions, we aim to use art in an attempt to raise funds for struggling people and families during this difficult time,” said Dlomo. She said artists were very aware of the realities faced by the majority of people in the country and wanted to assist.

“In a normal situation in South Africa, a majority of people, especially black people, struggle to eat, how much worse is it during the lockdown? The effect that the lockdown has had and will continue to have on the majority of people is what inspired this concept,” Dlomo said.

On how the process will work, she said: “The auction of all pieces will happen online via the participating artists’ social media platforms, my platform as well as Phansi Ubuntu Art Museum’s social media platforms. The bidding process will open on Friday (tomorrow) at 8am and close on Monday at 8am. The highest bidder for each piece gets the artwork. People are more than welcome to donate without bidding,”

She added the funds raised will be used to help a number of organisations and individuals.

One of the contributors, Mthobisi Maphumulo a multimedia artist, said he believed in helping others.

Maphumulo said the virus and the lockdown had had a negative impact on artists since they made money from people who visited their studios, exhibitions, art residences and those who visited from other countries.

For more information on the auction and the participating artists, go to the Phansi Museum’s Facebook page.

The Mercury