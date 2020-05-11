KZN authorities to screen every parolee before release

Durban - The prisoners’ advocacy group and human rights organisations have welcomed the government’s decision to authorise the parole of selected categories of sentenced offenders. According to Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, 19 000 inmates would be released as part of the government’s efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19 in correctional centres. The department explained that the provision excludes inmates sentenced to life imprisonment or serving terms for serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder, gender-based violence and child abuse. The National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offender (Nicro) said they welcomed the announcement, adding that the move would also minimise the overcrowding challenge in prisons. Nicro’s advocacy and lobbying manager Jacquline Hoorn said they wrote a letter to Lamola a few weeks ago, requesting the release of low-risk inmates, due for parole and medical parole, to be considered as a means to help contain the spread of the virus.

“We have observed and are aware of the challenge of human capacity and the infrastructure of our prisons, which could cause limitation in the containment of the virus.

“With the current overcrowding of prisons, the department would not be able to respond adequately to the health needs, sanitation or physical distancing requirements that are needed to combat the spread of Covid-19,” said Hoorn.

Over the weekend, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the release of inmates would not necessarily affect the increase of infections.

“However, continued health and safety precautionary measures need to be ensured,” said Mkhize.

Hoorn added that as this release would take place over the next 10 weeks, they trusted that the department would ensure that parolees and their families had adequate support in terms of material needs, family reunification services and other welfare needs.

KZN Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Thulani Mdluli said that they were yet to receive any correspondence from the national department about how many inmates would be released in the province.

“At the moment, what was announced was just a pronouncement at a national level and they are yet to get any breakdown on what needs to be followed. We cannot act or do anything at this stage because once we get the brief from the national team, we can then start with the study,” said Mdluli.

He said all the regions need to follow the same guidelines, adding that there is still a lot of work to be done.

He said this was not an easy task because they would have to study each case to approve the parole.

“In doing that, we want to make sure the people that we are sending back to our community are not dangerous to them.

“There is still a long way to go, but we are optimistic that this will assist in making sure there is physical distancing in our facilities.”

Mdluli said they were taking extra precautionary measures to ensure the safety of inmates and officials.

According to Mdluli, they were ensuring that, in all their facilities, inmates and the facility staff were screened.

“We want to try to limit the spread of the virus. All t he new inmates that come to our facilities, we screen them and put them in a quarantine site for a period of 14 days before we allow them to join another group,” he said.

He said staff were sanitised thoroughly, including their vehicles, every day.

Currently, there are 213 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at correctional service centres across the country. To date, there have been 91 recoveries.

Eastern Cape - 125

Officials - 50

Inmates - 75

59 recoveries

2 death cases





Western Cape – 72

Officials - 67

Inmates – 5

Recoveries - 30

One Death case





Limpopo - 2

Officials - 2

Inmates - 0

One recovery





Gauteng - 13

Officials - 4

Inmates - 9





Head Office

Officials – 1

One recovery

