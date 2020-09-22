KZN baby mix up: hospital sends moms home with wrong babies

Durban - The chairperson of RK Khan Hospital’s board has called on the Health Ombudsman to investigate an administrative blunder that led to the switching of babies delivered at the hospital, which led to two mothers taking home the wrong infants at the weekend.

RK Khan Hospital board chairperson Reverend Cyril Pillay said: “This is unnecessary and negligent on the part of staff. Actually, I am personally traumatised by this happening and feel for the families. I urge the Health Ombudsman to urgently investigate this negligence.”

RK Action Committee chairman Visvin Reddy said the matter had come to the committee’s attention.

“There has been a mix-up of babies at RK Khan Hospital where a mother had given birth at the weekend and the child had to be taken to King Edward Hospital, and the incorrect baby was then brought back to the mother and it was realised only much later,” Reddy said.

“It is highly traumatising because when you go to hospital this sort of thing should not happen,” Reddy said.