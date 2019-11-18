KZN braces for more rain this week









Residents and visitors of KwaZuluNatal are to remain on alert this week, as more damaging thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in various parts of the province. Picture:Pixabay Durban - Residents and visitors of KwaZuluNatal are to remain on alert this week, as more damaging thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in various parts of the province. This is according to the South African Weather Service (Saws), which also revealed that severe thunderstorms were expected in the western part of the province around Ladysmith and Newcastle. Saws forecaster Wisani Maluleke said the storms were expected to move over the eastern parts of the province today. Pietermaritzburg, Harding, Ulundi and coastal areas, including Durban, Richards Bay and Sodwana Bay, had a 60% chance of receiving thundershowers in the morning, through to midday. Maluleke said that the entire province could expect afternoon thundershowers tomorrow, and warned that people in KwaZulu-Natal should treat every storm warning as severe.

“Any storm can have damaging properties, such as lightning, damaging winds and extremely heavy rain that could lead to flooding. Those living in rural areas, in structures not well constructed to withstand these conditions, are always at the highest risk,” he said.

He warned people to avoid metal objects and refrain from playing sport outside during the storm.

“When the storm roars, go indoors,” Maluleke said.

Spokesperson for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Senzelwe Mzila said that since the department received the first notification of the imminent inclement weather for the province last Thursday, the state of preparedness and interventions required to respond to weather-related incidents had moved into a higher gear, with all disaster management teams being placed on alert to respond to reported incidents speedily.

The entire province was classified as a red zone, and the intensity of weather-related incidents was anticipated to be greater than in April 2019, when at least 80 people died.

Mzila said that although they anticipated a massive storm at the end of last week and over the weekend, there had been no incidents reported to the department by late yesterday.

The Mercury