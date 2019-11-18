This is according to the South African Weather Service (Saws), which also revealed that severe thunderstorms were expected in the western part of the province around Ladysmith and Newcastle.
Saws forecaster Wisani Maluleke said the storms were expected to move over the eastern parts of the province today.
Pietermaritzburg, Harding, Ulundi and coastal areas, including Durban, Richards Bay and Sodwana Bay, had a 60% chance of receiving thundershowers in the morning, through to midday.
Maluleke said that the entire province could expect afternoon thundershowers tomorrow, and warned that people in KwaZulu-Natal should treat every storm warning as severe.