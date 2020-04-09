KZN bridal couple 'embarrassed' over arrest on wedding day

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal couple who were arrested on their wedding day for violating the Covid-19 regulations said they will never forget the embarrassing incident. The couple from eNseleni, Empangeni, their pastor and wedding guests were arrested by the police and SANDF members for hosting and attending a wedding despite government regulations that prohibited the gathering of people during the 21-day lockdown period, as reported by the Sunday Tribune. The groom, Dumisani Zondi, from eMbunda in Greytown, who tied the knot with Thabile Zondi, told The Mercury’s sister newspaper, Isolezwe, he would never forget the arrest and cancellation of his wedding. The lovebirds, who have been together for 20 years and have three children, said they had been planning their big day for a very long time. “I can’t talk a lot about our arrest during our wedding day because the matter is now before the court. What I can say is that my heart is still sore because of what happened to us. The pain I am feeling will never go away because of the way my wedding was stopped,” he said. Zondi said his wife was still trying to come to terms with her arrest on her wedding day.

“Since this incident happened, my wife is not talking because of the pain she is feeling,” said Zondi.

Even though the soldiers and police had arrived after they had said their wedding vows, to them the wedding was disrupted as they were unable to continue with the proceedings.

“A wedding can only be a success when the entire programme is carried out. We did tie the knot, but there was a lot that had not happened when the event was stopped. This means that our wedding did not proceed as planned, it’s very painful,” said Zondi.

When asked why he disregarded the regulations, Zondi refused to respond, saying that was part of a police investigation and they had already made a statement to the police. He said getting married was a dream come true, adding that they had saved for a long time for it.

“I lost my job in December, where I was employed as a security guard and I had given up that this wedding was ever going to happen, but my wife’s church came to our rescue. It was our dream that we should become husband and wife.”

The Mercury