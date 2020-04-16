KZN business association donates 100 food parcels

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Association of Business has donated food parcels to about 100 needy families from different communities in Durban to alleviate poverty during the Covid-19 lockdown. The 120 families who were assisted were from KwaXimba, Clermont, Intshanga and Newlands. The association’s president, Sizwe Cele, said the lockdown period had affected workers since most businesses were not operating, making it difficult for families to eke out a living. “This campaign for food parcels donation was formed because not everyone will manage to take care of themselves and their loved ones until the end of this lockdown period. “It’s impossible for the unemployed and those relying on informal jobs to get through this phase,” said Cele.

The association said it was responding to the calls by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala for businesses to assist struggling communities during the lockdown.

Cele challenged business owners to come together to provide assistance in communities where they operate.

“The lockdown is affecting everyone, especially those who are unemployed, in informal settlements and rural areas. We must all play our roles to assist in providing help for those in need,” he said.

Thandiwe Ntshangase who lives in Intshanga, said the assistance came when they were struggling to make ends meet due to the lockdown.

“This is going to assist us as a family to put food on the table. We really appreciate that there are people out there who are assisting us as needy families,” said Ntshangase.

KZN Department of Social Development spokesperson, Mhlabunzima Memela, said there had been an upsurge in the number of calls from residents seeking food relief.

Memela said the government’s flagship programme in the province, Operation Sukuma Sakhe, was used as the machinery to identify deserving beneficiaries for food relief in the communities. He said the District Task Team would be working with the command centre to identify the beneficiaries through a set criteria as promulgated by the regulations.

“This is to make sure that food is delivered to the people who are really in need, because there are opportunists who would try to seek relief even though they can afford to buy food. Food parcels have already started being distributed, and after profiling, the turnaround time is three days,” he said.

The Mercury