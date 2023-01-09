KZN businessman, son, and staff released by kidnappers following negotiations

Durban - A shop owner from Kranskop, near Greytown in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, his son, and two staff members were kidnapped on Thursday according to Magma Security & Investigation owner Shaheen Suleiman. In a statement released on Saturday, Suleiman said that on January 5, 2023 at approximately 9am there had been a report of a kidnapping in Kranskop.

He said a joint operation involving Magma Security, Pietermaritzburg Hostage Negotiators, members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Pietermaritzburg and Durban, the Kranskop and Greytown SAPS, and Tracker Connect had been put in place. “A shop owner, his son, and two staff members were taken along with their White Toyota Hilux,” said Suleiman. According to Suleiman, the family of the victims approached Magma Security & Investigation to assist them with investigating the incident, carrying out negotiations, and ensuring the safe return of the victims.

“After intense negotiations, the four victims were released in the early hours of Friday morning and returned to their families,” he said. Suleiman said the investigation into the kidnapping was still ongoing. Police have confirmed the incident.

Magma Security & Investigation shared a picture of the Kranskop businessman and his son, who along with two staff members, were kidnapped last week but were later released. IOL recently reported that according to crime experts and police sources sophisticated multinational criminal gangs with tentacles throughout Africa, Asia and Europe are behind the upsurge in kidnapping cases.

