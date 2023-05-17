KZN Children’s Hospital donors thanked

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Children’s Hospital yesterday paid tribute to donors who have given their time and money to ensure the health facility is rebuilt. In a statement, the hospital, which specialises in children’s mental health and neuro development, said the donor-appreciation event was aimed at celebrating donors who had contributed to the renovations of the hospital, which was originally built and opened in 1931, but later shut down by the apartheid government for serving children of all races.

“The project to reopen and renovate the hospital began 12 years ago with assistance from donors such as the Elton John Aids Foundation, Victor Daitz Foundation, Grindrod, Anglovaal Industries as well as the KZN Department of Health which is also the hospital’s key partner. “The donors have jointly donated more than R200 million to the project which has enabled the hospital to complete a third of the renovations to date,” the statement said. At yesterday’s event the Victor Daitz Psychology Centre and Centre for Adolescent Health was unveiled.

Taryn Millar, the hospital CEO, said: “We thank our donors who made the most recent phase of renovations possible – the Victor Daitz Foundation for funding the Victor Daitz Psychology Centre, the Elton John Aids Foundation for their contribution to the Centre for Adolescent Health, USAID for funding the renovation of the ground floor of the Old Nurses’ Home building that will ultimately function as a Mothers’ Lodge for parents/caregivers and their children, and the SA Women’s Forté for funding the renovation of a space that supports the work of the hospital’s physiotherapy team.” Trisha Parshotam, chairperson of the Durban Girls’ College alumni association, said the project had allowed them to give back and rebuild the legacy of the hospital. “The KZN Children’s Hospital means a lot to us. We are always looking for opportunities to continue to uplift and raise funds.