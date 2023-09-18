KZN clamps down on illegal liquor manufacturing

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma has announced a campaign to protect local and honest entrepreneurs in the liquor industry from the criminal syndicates behind illegal alcohol manufacturing in KZN. This comes after a joint operation by the police and the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority resulted in the arrest of four suspects at Westmead, near Pinetown, for the manufacturing of illegal alcohol.

Duma said the operation included the KZN Liquor Authority, Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and Diaego South Africa, a spirits company with a manufacturing plant in Isipingo. He said that on average, regulated alcohol production contributed R72 billion to the South African economy through taxation, VAT and excise. “Apart from the fact that more than R11.3bn of tax revenue is lost due to the illicit alcohol trade, we remain worried about job losses and the health of unsuspecting consumers.”

Duma said the KZN Liquor Authority had ensured the licensing of township and rural-based entrepreneurs as part of stimulating the township and rural economies. “To date, our entity is servicing more than 8 000 liquor licence holders throughout the corners of the province. The tavern industry is estimated to be worth between R40bn and R60bn and accounts for 80% to 90% of township alcohol sales and 43% of all alcohol sold in South Africa.” Duma said KZN had contributed tremendously to the national figures.

“Importantly, the liquor industry has a wide and deep value chain employing thousands of people. Finally, as the department we affirm our commitment to protect our economy and local liquor licence holders from the counterfeit alcohol that is flooding the market. We acknowledge the fact that the liquor industry remains critical in ensuring socio-economic development.” KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the SAPS in Pinetown, working together with officers from the eThekwini District Trio Task Team, had arrested four suspects after they were caught in the act of manufacturing illegal spirited liquor at a clandestine distillery in Westmead on Tuesday. “In an operation involving officers from Crime Intelligence, KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Board, a courier company and brewery expert from the affected alcohol brand, intelligence was gathered about a company manufacturing counterfeit liquor and an operational plan was put in motion.”

Netshiunda added that during observation it was uncovered that the gates to the building were always shut, however, the suspects were continuing with their activities behind closed doors. “Upon tactically penetrating into the building, police found three men in the act of bottling self-made liquor branded with the name of a wellknown vodka brand. Branded boxes, tons of liquor, a matrix printer and bottle caps, all valued at approximately R400 000, were recovered and seized.” Professor Irrshad Kaseeram, from the University of Zululand’s economics department, said it was worrying that illegal alcohol was finding its way into the distribution networks.