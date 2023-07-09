KZN Cogta MEC appeals to izinduna to be patient on backpay issue

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi held a meeting with izinduna and representatives from the Congress of Traditional Leadership of South Africa (Contralesa) and Ubumbano Lwezinduna at the Old Legislature in Ulundi. The Cogta department said in a statement that the engagement on Friday, primarily focused on addressing various issues concerning izinduna, including the issue of the backpay owed to them for the period of April 1, 2013, to November 30, 2016, which is currently being administered by the department.

The MEC provided an update on the progress made so far and addressed the issues related to tax implications on the payment. Matters concerning deceased leaders were privately discussed with the department, as certain issues have been handed over to lawyers for further action. The recognition of izinduna by the department was also raised by the members of Contralesa. Sithole-Moloi explained the process, which involves amakhosi submitting the names of izinduna working in their villages.

Another matter raised was land demarcation as it directly impacts the functionality of izinduna and their boundaries as it can lead to encroachments by izinduna into other villages, causing confusion among communities. The department said Sithole-Moloi assured izinduna that the department was actively addressing these issues with the executive, involving other sector departments as necessary. "As a department, we are determined to support traditional leadership in fulfilling its purpose of assisting the government in delivering services. We are fully aware of the challenges faced by izinduna, and we are committed to resolving them. We value the role of traditional leadership and believe that our collaboration can help resolve some of the issues we face as a government. We appeal to izinduna to be patient as we work on the backpay and understand the implications, such as tax," stated Sithole-Moloi.