KZN Cogta MEC Buthelezi condemns assassination of traditional leader

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has condemned the assassination of another traditional leader in the province.
Induna Aaron Gwala from ward 2 in eMaphephetheni, eThekwini, was assassinated on Sunday.
Reports indicate that unknown assailants shot and killed Induna Gwala at his residence on Sunday afternoon. MEC Buthelezi expressed his shock and sadness at this act of violence, stating, "We are saddened and outraged by the murder of Induna Gwala. He was a hardworking Induna who served the Gwala Traditional Authority with diligence and was a dependable supporter of Inkosi."
The MEC, who has previously stressed the importance of the role of traditional leaders, conveyed his condolences to Inkosi Thandizwe Frank Gwala and the entire Gwala traditional community on the loss of their leader.
"Induna Gwala consistently prioritised the interests of his community, and his absence will be felt," added MEC Buthelezi.
MEC Buthelezi called upon law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into this crime and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice. "We urge the police to leave no stone unturned in their quest to find those responsible for this act," he said.
Since 2019, a total of 55 traditional leaders have been killed in KwaZulu-Natal. Buthelezi has directed the department to seek urgent solutions to tackle these killings.
Buthelezi highlighted that Amakhosi in the province have a critical role to play in shaping the discourse around the institution of traditional leadership in the country. In January 2024, traditional leaders in the King Cetshwayo District called on the government to come up with urgent solutions to curb the killing of Amakhosi and Izinduna in the province.