KZN Cogta MEC Buthelezi condemns assassination of traditional leader

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has condemned the assassination of another traditional leader in the province. Induna Aaron Gwala from ward 2 in eMaphephetheni, eThekwini, was assassinated on Sunday.

Reports indicate that unknown assailants shot and killed Induna Gwala at his residence on Sunday afternoon. MEC Buthelezi expressed his shock and sadness at this act of violence, stating, "We are saddened and outraged by the murder of Induna Gwala. He was a hardworking Induna who served the Gwala Traditional Authority with diligence and was a dependable supporter of Inkosi." The MEC, who has previously stressed the importance of the role of traditional leaders, conveyed his condolences to Inkosi Thandizwe Frank Gwala and the entire Gwala traditional community on the loss of their leader. "Induna Gwala consistently prioritised the interests of his community, and his absence will be felt," added MEC Buthelezi.