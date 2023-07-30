KZN Cogta MEC calls for justice after councillor’s murder in Nongoma

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs said the frequency of attacks on municipal councillors across the province was a serious concern. The department, in a statement issued on behalf of Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, was commenting after the murder of councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu of Nongoma Local Municipality.

“With profound sadness, we received preliminary reports indicating that Mchunu was attacked and tragically killed in her home in KaSishwili, Bhethani area, on the outskirts of Nongoma during the early hours of Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mchunu family, friends, colleagues, and the entire council of Nongoma during this challenging time. We also extend our best wishes for a swift and full recovery to her grandson, who is recuperating from critical injuries sustained during the incident.” The department said the frequency of such heinous attacks on councillors across the province is of grave concern.

“As the department we urgently call upon all law enforcement agencies to take immediate action and effectively combat this scourge. Although the motive behind Mchunu's attack remains unknown, we implore all political parties in Nongoma Municipality to demonstrate tolerance and co-operate with the police in their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.” It added that Mchunu was a respected figure within the council, and her contributions were pivotal in strengthening democracy. “With the investigation under way, we urge the police to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the motive behind this brutal killing and ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice.”