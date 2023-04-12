KZN Cogta MEC provides relief to storm-hit areas

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi paid a visit on Tuesday to the King Cetshwayo District Municipality in northern KZN following recent storms that caused extensive damage. The storms took place last week and over the Easter weekend.

One of the worst-affected municipalities in the district was the uMhlathuze Local Municipality with damage to infrastructure and more than 20 families being displaced. Sithole-Moloi said that the roll-out of social relief to affected communities had commenced in earnest. “Today we visited the community of Mabhunyeni in ward 7, under uMfolozi Local Municipality, and Ngwelezane, under the uMhlathuze Local Municipality, where disaster management teams are still busy with assessments on the extent of the damage suffered by this community as a result of thunderstorms that left a trail of destruction.”

Sithole-Moloi said that assessments showed that 126 houses were totally destroyed and 489 were partially damaged. “One person lost their life and two others were injured. We continue to appeal to our communities to ensure that they follow building codes when constructing their homes.” She said the interim relief the government has provided to the affected families included food vouchers. Henning de Wet, DA chief whip and uMhlathuze councillor, said: “The City has been working tirelessly to restore essential services and provide assistance to those in need.”