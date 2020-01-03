Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka is expected to lead mop-up operations and the delivery of disaster relief at the Inkosi Langalibalele local municipality in the wake of the severe thunderstorm that battered the area earlier this week. Cogta KZN spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila, said assessments carried out by the department indicated that 150 houses were destroyed in the incident in the areas of Mahlubi, Mangwe, Tatane and Mwedandaba in Wards 4 and 5. Close to 750 people have been affected by the incident.

MEC Hlomuka said he was concerned about the storms and were responding to it urgently.

"We are doing this so that we can bring hope to the affected families who are traumatised by the loss of their belongings and homes as a result of this incident. Three people were injured in this incident - two have been hospitalised and one has been treated for minor injuries. We are relieved that there were no fatalities,” said Hlomuka.

Last month the department responded to several incidents which took place in the Mzimkhulu, Msinga, uBuhlebezwe, uLundi and Ndwedwe local municipalities, in which two lives were lost as a result of lightning strikes. More than 400 houses were severely damaged in these incidents, which are a result of inclement weather conditions.