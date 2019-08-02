Durban - Food parcels and blankets were delivered to the families who lost their homes when a fire raged through an informal settlement in Clermont earlier this week. The fire claimed the lives of a young mother and her two children. At least 30 people were left with just the clothing on their backs.

KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka visited the Beachway informal settlement in Clermont on Thursday.

Hlomuka paid his respects to the Ngxolo family as he visited Xoliswa Ngxolo who lost her niece, Samkelisiwe in the fire.

Samkelisiwe’s children, Oluhle (3) and Sanokuhle (6 months) also died in the fire.

Hlomuka paid his respects to the family and assured her that the provincial government, together with the eThekwini Municipality, will do all they can to ensure that adequate support is provided which includes the funeral arrangements for her loved ones.

KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka visited the Beachway informal settlement in Clermont Picture: Supplied





“The scenes that greeted us this morning are truly heartbreaking. The loss of three lives in such an abrupt manner,” Hlomuka said.

Hlomuka assured the fire victims that support would be ongoing to ensure that they are able to return to normal life as some of them have lost essential documents such as IDs.

“Additionally, we are in contact with the Department of Human Settlements and they will be providing materials which can be used by the affected families to put up temporary structures. We have also distributed interim relief aid which includes blankets, nonperishable food and clothing items,” Hlomuka said.

He has also urged residents across the province to exercise great caution more especially those residing in informal settlements, as during winter incidents like these are very prone.

“We all need to play our part and ensure that we protect ourselves and our loved ones by ensuring that we use caution when using candles or any flammable product as they can cause serious damage when left unattended,” said Hlomuka.

Food and supplies were delivered to the Clermont community Picture: Supplied





The Mercury