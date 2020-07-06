KZN communities and schools clash over water

Durban - Water shortages are leading to clashes between schools and communities as residents invade school grounds to steal water meant to fight the spread of Covid-19. Both the Department of Basic Education and the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Department of Education have expressed concern about this and its impact on schooling. Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said learning was being impacted in water-stressed areas as teaching had to “stop and start” in some schools because of water shortages. “In some parts of the province, it has really been the issue of stop and go particularly because of the challenges around water. In the Zululand, uMkhanyakude and Ugu areas, there have been challenges and this is known. “Schools are in communities and they reflect the challenges faced by the community. You find that today there is water and in the morning, there is no water because the community had assisted themselves to the school water at night and the capacity of the municipality to provide water to our schedule is quite limited.

“So there have been instances where there is water today and two days down the line there is no water. So we will have to wait for the municipality to come and deposit water to the school,” he said.

Mathanzima Mweli, director-general of basic education, recently revealed the extent of the problem in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

He said that in light of the Covid-19 safety measures, the department had so far spent about R600 million for the provision of water and sanitation.

He said there were several schools that were not able to open partly because of water shortages. He said there were about 48 schools that did not open, but the unions had placed the figure much higher.

He said the coverage for water in KZN schools had moved to about 86%.

He said in Limpopo water tankers that were delivering water to schools were stopped by community members, who said they needed water more than schools.

“In other instances the community even went to school and used the water that we had provided for schools.

“We have seen that in Limpopo and in KwaZulu-Natal some of these things have happened,” Mweli said.

A task team with different government departments had been set up to engage with the national government on the issue of water problems, its impact on schools and the need to quickly address the issue, he said.

